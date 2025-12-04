Su Valley Voice: Susitna Community Health Center & Tobacco Cessation

In this episode, we feature Sunshine Community Health Center for their monthly check-in with KTNA listeners. In addition to hearing updates on services, jobs and events, we spend the hour discussing the monthly health theme: Tobacco Cessation. Guests were Dr. Paul Forman, Chief Medical Officer and Family Physician with Sunshine Community Health Center and Christy Knight, Program Manager at the State of Alaska’s Tobacco Prevention & Control Program and Alaska Quit Line

Sunshine Community Health Center – 907-733-2273

Join the SCHC Board of Director’s Monthly Zoom Meeting on Thursday, December 18th at 5PM

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86979052872?pwd=A9xFgTAaxtG2zfYrLhS39d7frJh9wG.1&from=addon

Meeting ID: 869 7905 2872

Passcode: 004312

One tap mobile

+12532050468,,86979052872# US

Alaska’s Tobacco Quit Line 1-800-QUITNOW 1-800-784-8669