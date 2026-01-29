Su Valley Voice:  Festivals, Performing Arts & Outdoor Events

In this episode host Trisha Costello and guests discussed the upcoming Talkeetna Ice Festival, the 3rd Annual Rich Crain Classic and this evening’s performance of CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! at the Sheldon Community Arts Hangar.

In-Studio Guests:

Michelle Crow, Denali Arts Council Executive Director

Bobbi Jo Van Sickle, member of M.U.T.T. (Multi-Users on Talkeetna Trails)

Dropping by the station:

Members of Choir! Choir! Choir!, David and Nobu

Holly Stinson, Kicksled Enthusiast

Sandy Shoulders, Fiber February Organizer and Local Hooker (Rugs) as well as Program Director of the Denali Arts Council’s Music Academy

Denali Arts Council’s Ice Festival, 2026

Denali Arts Council’s Performing Arts Season, 2026

M.U.T.T. – 3rd Annual Rich Crain Classic

And… as featured on the January 22nd show and still happening/coming up:

Willow Winter Carnival, January 23 – February 1 Willow Community Center

Alaska Farm & Garden Show, January 31 & February 1 Palmer State Fairgrounds

We ran out of time on this particular show to feature Fiber February, which also kicks off during the Ice Festival Schedule of events. In honor of this year’s art show (February 6) and workshops involving rug hooking (February 22), host Trisha Costello has been hard at work hooking a wall hanging for Su Valley Voice. Pictured with the nearly complete piece is host Trisha, then David and Nabu (of CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR!) Michelle Crow and Sandy Shoulders.

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.