Su Valley Voice:  Government & Civic Affairs – Talkeetna Main Street

In this episode host Trisha Costello was joined in the studio by the following guests:

Marne Sheldon, Talkeetna Chamber of Commerce

Jon Korta, Talkeetna Community Council

… and on the phone by Edna DeVries, Mayor of the Mat Su Borough

In this episode they discussed the Talkeetna Chamber of Commerce’s recent plan to close Main Street to vehicle traffic on certain Saturdays through the summer. The Chamber and the Council co-hosted a Community Discussion earlier in the week during which over 80 attendees learned about the plans and were given the chance to ask questions, pose comment and consider joining a working group

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.

Still curious? Here are some handy links to connect you to the topics and organizations related to our Government themed edition of Su Valley Voice:

KTNA News Story: Residents Gather to talk about proposed Pedestrian-only Main Street

Chase Community Council website currently under construction

Website: https://www.chasealaska.org/

Chair: Mike Woods mollyhops@mac.com

Meetings: Quarterly

Talkeetna Community Council

Website: https://www.talkeetnacouncil.org/

Chair: Jon Korta connect@talkeetnacouncil.org

Meetings: 1st Monday of the month, Talkeetna Public Library & Zoom

Voting Precinct: 30-600 Talkeetna Talkeetna Public Library 24645 S. Talkeetna Spur

Susitna Community Council

Website: https://www.susitnacc.org

Chair: Ned Sparks info@susitnacc.org

Meetings: 1st Thursday of the month, 7pm @ the Upper Susitna Senior Center & Zoom

Voting Precinct: 30-595 Susitna Susitna Valley High School 42728 S. Parks Highway

Trapper Creek Community Council

Website: https://trappercreekcouncil.org/

Chair: Jason Kresge trappercreek2010@gmail.com

Meetings: 3rd Thursday of the month, 6:30pm @ Trapper Creek Community Park Building. FB Live & Teleconference, 907-373-2663 Code 991090 (non local dial 907-622-2663)

Voting Precinct: 30-590 Trapper Creek Trapper Creek Elementary School 6742 E. Petersville Road

Willow Area Community Organization

Website: https://www.waco-ak.org/

Chair: Tryge Erickson waco_chair@waco-ak.org; admin@waco-ak.org

Meetings: 1st Wednesday of the month, 7pm @ Willow Community Center. Carnival Planning is 3rd Monday each month

Voting Precinct: 30-605 Willow Willow Community Center 23557 W. Willow Community Center Circle

Matanuska Susitna Borough – Capital Improvement Program Capital Improvement Program (CIP) pg. 123 of Planning Commission Packet for October 20, 2025 meeting.

Mat Su Borough Community Councils

Alaska Senate District O – Senator George Rauscher

Senator.George.Rauscher@akleg.gov

Alaska House District 30 – Representative Kevin McCabe

907-376-2679

Representative.Kevin.McCabe@akleg.gov

Mat-Su Borough Mayor Edna DeVries

907-861-8682

Edna.Devries@matsugov.us

Mat Su District 7 – Assemblyman Ron Bernier

907-354-7877

ron.bernier@matsugov.us

MSBSD – School Board Member Lorie Colee, District 7

United States Congressional Switchboard

202-224-3121

Senator Lisa Murkowski

907-373-6532

202-224-6665

email@murkowski.senate.gov

Senator Dan Sullivan

907-357-9956

202-224-3004

senator_sullivan@sullivan.senate.gov

Representative Nick Begich

Email

907-921-6575

202-225-5765