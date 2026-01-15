Su Valley Voice:  Government & Civic Affairs – Talkeetna Main Street

In this episode host Trisha Costello was joined in the studio by the following guests:
- Marne Sheldon, Talkeetna Chamber of Commerce
- Jon Korta, Talkeetna Community Council
… and on the phone by Edna DeVries, Mayor of the Mat Su Borough
In this episode they discussed the Talkeetna Chamber of Commerce’s recent plan to close Main Street to vehicle traffic on certain Saturdays through the summer. The Chamber and the Council co-hosted a Community Discussion earlier in the week during which over 80 attendees learned about the plans and were given the chance to ask questions, pose comment and consider joining a working group
If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.
Still curious? Here are some handy links to connect you to the topics and organizations related to our Government themed edition of Su Valley Voice:
Chase Community Council website currently under construction
Website: https://www.chasealaska.org/
Chair: Mike Woods mollyhops@mac.com
Meetings: Quarterly
Talkeetna Community Council
Website: https://www.talkeetnacouncil.org/
Chair: Jon Korta connect@talkeetnacouncil.org
Meetings: 1st Monday of the month, Talkeetna Public Library & Zoom
Voting Precinct: 30-600 Talkeetna Talkeetna Public Library 24645 S. Talkeetna Spur
Susitna Community Council
Website: https://www.susitnacc.org
Chair: Ned Sparks info@susitnacc.org
Meetings: 1st Thursday of the month, 7pm @ the Upper Susitna Senior Center & Zoom
Voting Precinct: 30-595 Susitna Susitna Valley High School 42728 S. Parks Highway
Trapper Creek Community Council
Website: https://trappercreekcouncil.org/
Chair: Jason Kresge trappercreek2010@gmail.com
Meetings: 3rd Thursday of the month, 6:30pm @ Trapper Creek Community Park Building. FB Live & Teleconference, 907-373-2663 Code 991090 (non local dial 907-622-2663)
Voting Precinct: 30-590 Trapper Creek Trapper Creek Elementary School 6742 E. Petersville Road
Willow Area Community Organization
Website: https://www.waco-ak.org/
Chair: Tryge Erickson waco_chair@waco-ak.org; admin@waco-ak.org
Meetings: 1st Wednesday of the month, 7pm @ Willow Community Center. Carnival Planning is 3rd Monday each month
Voting Precinct: 30-605 Willow Willow Community Center 23557 W. Willow Community Center Circle
Matanuska Susitna Borough – Capital Improvement Program Capital Improvement Program (CIP) pg. 123 of Planning Commission Packet for October 20, 2025 meeting.
–
Mat Su Borough Community Councils
- Trapper Creek – meets the third Thursday of the month, 6:30pm
- Talkeetna – 1st Monday of the month, 7pm
- Chase – meets quarterly
- Susitna – 1st Thursday of the month, 7pm
- Willow – 1st Wednesday of month, 7pm
Alaska Senate District O – Senator George Rauscher
Senator.George.Rauscher@akleg.gov
Alaska House District 30 – Representative Kevin McCabe
907-376-2679
Representative.Kevin.McCabe@akleg.gov
Mat-Su Borough Mayor Edna DeVries
907-861-8682
Edna.Devries@matsugov.us
Mat Su District 7 – Assemblyman Ron Bernier
907-354-7877
ron.bernier@matsugov.us
MSBSD – School Board Member Lorie Colee, District 7
United States Congressional Switchboard
202-224-3121
Senator Lisa Murkowski
907-373-6532
202-224-6665
email@murkowski.senate.gov
Senator Dan Sullivan
907-357-9956
202-224-3004
senator_sullivan@sullivan.senate.gov
Representative Nick Begich
907-921-6575
202-225-5765