Su Valley Voice: Happy New Year!

This show aired live on New Years Day, 2026. Host Trisha Costello and KTNA News Producer Colleen Love welcomed the New Year by first looking back at shows produced in 2025. They also introduced the new Su Valley Voice theme song going forward (Doug Geeting’s A Song for Milt Trump) and announced the upcoming collaboration with Su Valley High School to bring a monthly Su Valley Voice Youth Edition to the rotation.

Guests:

Colleen Coulon Love, KTNA News Producer

