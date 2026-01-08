Su Valley Voice:  Healthy Starts at Home

In this episode we feature Sunshine Community Health Center for their monthly check-in with KTNA listeners. In addition to hearing updates on services, jobs and events, we spend the hour discussing the monthly health theme: Healthy Starts at Home.

Guests:

Polly Smith – Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

– Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Derrick Pennington, Behavioral Health Care Manager

We also heard clips from Sunshine Community Health Center staff: Duronda Twigg and Abbey Bradley.

Still curious? Here are some handy links to connect you to the topics and organizations related to this episode of Su Valley Voice: Sunshine Community Health Center Monthly Check-in & Healthy Starts at Home

Sunshine Community Health Center (SCHC) – 907-733-2273

SCHC Strategic Planning Survey – Help us Grow!

Suicide & Mental Health Crisis Line – Dial 988

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.

Su Valley Voice Theme Music: Doug Geeting, ‘A Song for Milt Trump (The Navigator)‘ from the album, Between Flights