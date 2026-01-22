Su Valley Voice:  Willow Winter Carnival and the Alaska Farm & Garden Show

In this episode host Trisha Costello and guests discussed two upcoming events: 64th Annual Willow Winter Carnival and the Alaska Farm & Garden Show.

Guests:

Jeremy van Wulven, Mat-Su Events

Ember Haynes, Silverbear Sundries

Danielle Barve, Willow Winter Carnival

Willow Winter Carnival, January 23 – February 1 Willow Community Center

Alaska Farm & Garden Show, January 31 & February 1 Palmer State Fairgrounds

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.