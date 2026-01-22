Su Valley Voice:  Willow Winter Carnival and the Alaska Farm & Garden Show

January 22, 2026 |

In this episode host Trisha Costello and guests discussed two upcoming events:  64th Annual Willow Winter Carnival and the Alaska Farm & Garden Show

Guests:

  • Jeremy van Wulven, Mat-Su Events
  • Ember Haynes, Silverbear Sundries
  • Danielle Barve, Willow Winter Carnival

Willow Winter Carnival, January 23 – February 1  Willow Community Center

Alaska Farm & Garden Show, January 31 & February 1  Palmer State Fairgrounds

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700. 