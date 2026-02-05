Su Valley Voice:  Cardiovascular Health & the Month of Love

In this episode we feature Sunshine Community Health Center for their monthly check-in with KTNA listeners. In addition to hearing updates on services, jobs and events, we spend the hour discussing the monthly health theme: Cardiovascular Health.

Guest in the studio:

Marion Ruth, Family Nurse Practitioner

Audio Contribution by Sunshine Clinic staff

Sierra Winter, Communications Director

Ronni Spaulding, Executive Assistant

And words of love by Ms. Bloomberg’s Talkeetna Elementary School Class.

Sunshine Community Health Center – 907-733-2273

Suicide & Mental Health Crisis Line – Dial 988

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.