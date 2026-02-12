Su Valley Voice: Out & Indoor Recreation Winter Update

Host Trisha Costello revisits segments from last November’s episode featuring outdoor recreation and other cultural events. Updates on area trail conditions, the recent Kicksled Race results and a closer look at preparations and schedule for the Talkeetna Bonspiel were also included. Guests on this episode also discussed a long running wilderness multi-mode race, Susitna 100, and a beloved Valentine’s performance tradition: Complexities of Love Valentine’s Variety Show.

In Studio Guest: Jenny Manning, Director of Complexities of Love Valentine’s Variety Show

Call-in Guests: Kim & Erin Kittredge, Susinta 100 & Little Su 50K Wilderness Race

Show Voices: Jon Korta (Ski Club), Micah Morrow (Curling), Holly Stinson (Kicksledding), Leddy (SuDog300), Brian Robison (MSB Parks & Curling)

Denali Arts Council – February 13, 14: Complexities of Love Valentines Variety Show

Denali Nordic Ski Club

M.U.T.T. (Multi Users on Talkeetna Trails)

SuDog300 February 21, 2026

Susinta 100 February 14-16, 2026

Talkeetna Curling February 13-15: Talkeetna Bonspiel

Mat-Su Borough Interactive Trail Maps

Su Valley Voice Theme Music by Doug Geeting