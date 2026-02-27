Su Valley Voice:  Youth Edition

Host Trisha Costello introduces the new After School Radio Journalism Club, a collaboration between Su Valley High School and KTNA, with grant funding by the Jessica Stevens Community Foundation’s Youth Led Grant program.

On this show we discussed a new source of funding recently received by the District. The New Visions Network Grant aims to facilitate the integration of arts education into the District’s curriculum.

Participating in conversation were the following call in and in studio guests:

Nikki Henry, Mat Su Borough School District

Phillip Manning, General Manager with KTNA

District 7 School Board Representative, Lorie Colee, provided a written statement for the show.

The following Su Valley High School students and teachers also participated. Interviews conducted and given spotlighted women teachers and – ahead of Women’s History Month – served to share how they inspire others and how others have inspired them:

Student Jonna Gosset interviewing Teacher Katrina Sickler

Librarian Tracy Steere

Teacher Jenn Keenan

Teacher Frannie Christenson

Teacher Trisha Esmailka

Jennifer Keenan’s full interview is here:

We had show production help from KTNA volunteer Miles Bloomfield.

Su Valley Voice theme music is by Doug Geeting.

