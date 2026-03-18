Parks Committee Discusses Potential Additional Ski Trails

Nordic ski trails in Talkeetna Lakes Park may soon almost double in size.

Denali Nordic Ski Club is seeking support from the Talkeetna Community Council in order to establish the G Loop Nordic Ski Trail. The proposal was first presented to the Council’s Talkeetna Parks Advisory Committee. That committee’s March 16th meeting was attended by over 40 community members, largely in support of the idea. After much discussion the proposal is being recommended to Talkeetna Community Council on April 6th for further consideration and action.

According to the Memorandum & Proposal provided to the Committee, the Denali Nordic Ski Club intends to expand the park’s nordic trail system from its current 9 kilometers to a total of 15 kilometers. The winter nordic ski trail would then function as a multi-use trail during snow free months. Preliminary mapping shows the new G Loop trail utilizing the eastern side of the park – near Heart and Inlet Lakes – crossing the existing multi-use trail at right angles in four locations. Having 15 kilometers of nordic trails within the park boundaries would not only disperse current users into a larger trail network, but would also open up the possibility for more organized, competitive or training events coming to the area. 15 kilometer trails in mixed terrain are considered ‘middle distance’ and appeal to both sprint and endurance skiers.

The Talkeetna Lakes Park is designated as a Borough public recreation area and is managed by the Mat Su Borough. In 2004 the Talkeetna Lakes Park Management Plan was adopted. That plan guides the intent and future development of the park. Future trail expansions, such as the concept behind this proposed G Loop trail, are identified within the plan.

The Denali Nordic Ski Club is an official Trail Care Crew designated by the Borough to assist with trail maintenance and grooming within Talkeetna Lakes Park. The Club is prepared to continue and even increase, if necessary, its trail maintenance and grooming support. Currently, the Club grooms around 70 kilometers of multi-use trails and 2 kilometers of ski-only trails.

The new trail is estimated to cost around $775,000, according to the Club’s proposal. They have already committed seed money from the Arthur Mannix Memorial Fund in the amount of $54,000. In addition, the Club has identified a number of state and federal grants related to trail development and outdoor infrastructure.

Other agenda items discussed at the Talkeetna Parks Advisory Committee meeting included consideration of a commercial use permit for the Ridge Trail and an update from Borough Parks, Recreation & Trails Advisory Board member, Ruth Wood.

The Talkeetna Parks Advisory Board has its next quarterly meeting on May 18, 6:30pm at the Talkeetna Public Library.