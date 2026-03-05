Su Valley Voice:  Colorectal Cancer Screening

In this episode we feature Sunshine Community Health Center for their monthly check-in with KTNA listeners. In addition to hearing updates on services, jobs and events, we spend the hour discussing the monthly health theme: Colorectal Cancer Screening
Guest in the studio:
- Coree McCabe, Nurse Supervisor at Sunshine Community Health Center
Audio Contribution by Sunshine Clinic staff
- Sierra Winter, Communications Director
- Ronni Spaulding, Executive Assistant
- Issa Wight, Human Resources Coordinator
Sunshine Community Health Center – 907-733-2273
American Cancer Society Journal: Colorectal Cancer Study 2026
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Rap Video
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Screening Special
When: All Month in March
Where: Sunshine Community Health Center (Willow & Talkeetna)
If individuals are age 45+ — or at higher risk — now is the time to schedule a colorectal cancer screening. Early detection saves lives.
Throughout March:
- Patients who complete their screening will receive a complimentary toiletries bag (while supplies last).
- All completed screenings will be entered to win $350 off a septic pump out from Alaska Quality Septic.
Community members can call 907-376-2273 to schedule.
Event details: https://www.sunshineclinic.org/event-details-registration/colorectal-cancer-awareness-month-screening-special
