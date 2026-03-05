Su Valley Voice:  Colorectal Cancer Screening

In this episode we feature Sunshine Community Health Center for their monthly check-in with KTNA listeners. In addition to hearing updates on services, jobs and events, we spend the hour discussing the monthly health theme: Colorectal Cancer Screening

Guest in the studio:

Coree McCabe, Nurse Supervisor at Sunshine Community Health Center

Audio Contribution by Sunshine Clinic staff

Sierra Winter, Communications Director

Ronni Spaulding, Executive Assistant

Issa Wight, Human Resources Coordinator

Still curious? Here are some handy links to connect you to the topics and organizations related to this episode of Su Valley Voice: Sunshine Community Health Center Monthly Check-in & Colorectal Cancer Screening

Sunshine Community Health Center – 907-733-2273

American Cancer Society Journal: Colorectal Cancer Study 2026

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Rap Video

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Screening Special

When: All Month in March

Where: Sunshine Community Health Center (Willow & Talkeetna)

If individuals are age 45+ — or at higher risk — now is the time to schedule a colorectal cancer screening. Early detection saves lives.

Throughout March:

Patients who complete their screening will receive a complimentary toiletries bag (while supplies last).

All completed screenings will be entered to win $350 off a septic pump out from Alaska Quality Septic.

Community members can call 907-376-2273 to schedule.

Event details: https://www.sunshineclinic.org/event-details-registration/colorectal-cancer-awareness-month-screening-special

