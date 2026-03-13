In this episode host Trisha Costello and guests discussed the Jessica Stevens Community Foundation, the Mat-Su Health Foundation and the many ways they both have supported Upper Valley non-profits directly. Also included were audio clips by a handful of local organizations describing how they have and will benefit from the support of both foundations.

In Studio Guests:

Maureen Gualtierri, JSCF Emeritus Board Member

Lisa Curtis, JSCF Board Member

Drop-in Guests

Skye Dolecki, Talkeetna Elementary PTA

Christie Seay, JSCF Program Director for Alaska Community Foundation

Audio contributions from:

KTNA – Phillip Manning

Susitna River Coalition – Melis Coady

Denali Arts Council – Jodi Rodwell

Sunshine Station Child Care – Kelsey Damarce

Clips we were unable to include due to show length:

Upper Susitna Food Pantry – LouAnne Carrol Tysdal

Still curious? Here are some handy links to connect you to the topics and organizations related to this episode of Su Valley Voice: Jessica Stevens Community Foundation & Mat Su Health Foundation

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.