Su Valley Voice:  Archives!

KTNA ‘s project to digitize its complete collection of accumulated media – from reel-to-reel, cassette, digi-cart and even video – returned to the station in the form of a shockingly small external hard drive. In this episode host Trisha Costello invited KTNA Staff to tell listeners how this project came to be and offer up re-discovered bits of audio from KTNA’s past.

In-studio guests:

Christie Seay, Program Director

Phillip Manning, General Manager

Estimated count of KTNA’s media collection, date range from 1993-2007: 61 DATS, 86 reels, 200 cassettes, 350 CDs, 10 minidiscs, 5 VHS tapes.

Audio Clips from the KTNA Archives used in this episode:

Dart Report – Nancy Trump with Murray Nash, 1994 cassette

– Nancy Trump with Murray Nash, 1994 cassette People’s Forum – Johanna Eurich with Krista Maciolik and Don Bowers, 1997 cassette

– Johanna Eurich with Krista Maciolik and Don Bowers, 1997 cassette Michael’s In the Kitchen – Chef Michael with Just Wildon, Year Unknown, reel

– Chef Michael with Just Wildon, Year Unknown, reel Interview – Whitney Wolf interviews Ed Homer, 1999?, cassette

– Whitney Wolf interviews Ed Homer, 1999?, cassette Interview – Kathy Sullivan interviews Jane Goodall, 1994?, reel

– Kathy Sullivan interviews Jane Goodall, 1994?, reel Bachelor Auction – Pam Rannals, screaming local women and Stuart Carnegie (went for $50!), 1998, cassette

This episode also featured pre-recorded interviews recorded at both the Talkeetna Public Library and the Talkeetna Historical Society Museum, featuring their respective archives. You can listen to their full length interviews here:

Autumn Merritt, Executive Director of the Talkeetna Historical Society Museum

Geri Denkewalter, Librarian at Talkeetna Public Library

Would you like to help maintain these archives? KTNA welcomes community volunteers to assist in making the archives complete and accessible to all. Contact the station by calling 907-733-1700 or emailing info@ktna.org. Or, stop by during office hours, Monday through Friday 11am – 3pm.

You are invited to a special fundraising and potluck event, featuring archival footage of a past KTNA concert and MANY local musicians:

Film Screening, KTNA Millennium Concert from April 22, 2000

Where: Sheldon Community Arts Hangar

When: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Time: 7-9 pm

Food drop off: 6:30-7 pm

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.