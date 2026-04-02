Su Valley Voice:  Diabetes Awareness

In this episode we feature Sunshine Community Health Center for their monthly check-in with KTNA listeners. In addition to hearing updates on services, jobs and events, we spend the hour discussing the monthly health theme: Diabetes Awareness

Guest on the phone:

Ruth Rosentreter, Nurse Practitioner Willow Clinic

Audio Contribution by Sunshine Clinic staff

Allegany Twigg, Community Relations Director

Ronni Spaulding, Executive Assistant

Still curious? Here are some handy links to connect you to the topics and organizations related to this episode of Su Valley Voice: Sunshine Community Health Center Monthly Check-in & Diabetes Awareness

Sunshine Community Health Center – 907-733-2273

American Diabetes Association

Diabetes Awareness Month at Sunshine Clinic

DO NOT SUGAR COAT IT – April Diabetic Education Incentive

This April, we’re encouraging our community to schedule a diabetic education appointment with our nurses and get the tools you need to better understand and manage your blood sugar.

Do not sugar coat it—if you are living with diabetes, there are real steps you can take to improve your quality of life and feel your best. Our team is here to support you with practical guidance, education, and encouragement every step of the way.

The sweet part? 🍩

Patients who complete a diabetic education appointment in April will receive a FREE basket filled with kitchen tools and resources to help support healthier habits at home.

Appointments can be scheduled at any time, but incentive baskets are only available during the month of April, while supplies last.

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.