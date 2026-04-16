Su Valley Voice:  Government & Civic Affairs Check-in 

It’s budget season for both the State and our Borough. Additionally, board of director elections are taking place for our electric co-op, Matanuska Electric Association – MEA. This year’s process is primarily happening online via electronic voting.
In this episode we first hear an update from the Talkeetna Community Council, then we welcome:
- Mike Brown, Borough Manager
In the second half of the show we turn our attention to MEA’s Board Elections and the topic of energy. Calling in for that discussion:
- Connie Fredenberg, At Large Candidate for the MEA Board
- Allie Sargent, Energy Coordinator with Susitna River Coalition
If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.
Still curious? Here are some handy links to connect you to the topics and organizations related to our Government themed edition of Su Valley Voice:
- Mat Su Borough – Budget 101 videos
- Matanuska Electric Association Board of Directors Election Page
- Voting ends at Annual Meeting, Tuesday April 28th, 6pm @ the Glenn Massey Theater, Palmer
- Susitna River Coalition
Chase Community Council website currently under construction
Website: https://www.chasealaska.org/
Chair: Dylan Cox, Chair chasetrail45@gmail.com
Meetings: Quarterly
Talkeetna Community Council
Website: https://www.talkeetnacouncil.org/
Chair: Jon Korta, Chair connect@talkeetnacouncil.org
Meetings: 1st Monday of the month, Talkeetna Public Library & Zoom
Voting Precinct: 30-600 Talkeetna Talkeetna Public Library 24645 S. Talkeetna Spur
Susitna Community Council
Website: https://www.susitnacc.org
Chair: Ned Sparks info@susitnacc.org
Meetings: 1st Thursday of the month, 7pm @ the Upper Susitna Senior Center & Zoom
Voting Precinct: 30-595 Susitna Susitna Valley High School 42728 S. Parks Highway
Trapper Creek Community Council
Website: https://trappercreekcouncil.org/
Chair: Jason Kresge trappercreek2010@gmail.com
Meetings: 3rd Thursday of the month, 6:30pm @ Trapper Creek Community Park Building. FB Live & Teleconference, 907-373-2663 Code 991090 (non local dial 907-622-2663)
Voting Precinct: 30-590 Trapper Creek Trapper Creek Elementary School 6742 E. Petersville Road
Willow Area Community Organization
Website: https://www.waco-ak.org/
Chair: Tryge Erickson waco_chair@waco-ak.org; admin@waco-ak.org
Meetings: 1st Wednesday of the month, 7pm @ Willow Community Center. Carnival Planning is 3rd Monday each month
Voting Precinct: 30-605 Willow Willow Community Center 23557 W. Willow Community Center Circle
Matanuska Susitna Borough – Capital Improvement Program Capital Improvement Program (CIP) pg. 123 of Planning Commission Packet for October 20, 2025 meeting.
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Mat Su Borough Community Councils
- Trapper Creek – meets the third Thursday of the month, 6:30pm
- Talkeetna – 1st Monday of the month, 7pm
- Chase – meets quarterly
- Susitna – 1st Thursday of the month, 7pm. (February, March, May June, August, October, December)
- Willow – 1st Wednesday of month, 7pm
Alaska Senate District O – Senator Mike Shower
907-376-3370
Senator.Mike.Shower@akleg.gov
Alaska House District 30 – Representative Kevin McCabe
907-376-2679
Representative.Kevin.McCabe@akleg.gov
Mat-Su Borough Mayor Edna DeVries
907-861-8682
Edna.Devries@matsugov.us
Mat Su District 7 – Assemblyman Ron Bernier
907-354-7877
ron.bernier@matsugov.us
MSBSD – School Board Member Lorie Colee, District 7
United States Congressional Switchboard
202-224-3121
Senator Lisa Murkowski
907-373-6532
202-224-6665
email@murkowski.senate.gov
Senator Dan Sullivan
907-357-9956
202-224-3004
senator_sullivan@sullivan.senate.gov
Representative Nick Begich
907-921-6575
202-225-5765