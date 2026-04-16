Su Valley Voice:  Government & Civic Affairs Check-in 

April 16, 2026 |

It’s budget season for both the State and our Borough.  Additionally, board of director elections are taking place for our electric co-op, Matanuska Electric Association –  MEA.  This year’s process is primarily happening online via electronic voting.   

In this episode we first hear an update from the Talkeetna Community Council, then we welcome: 

  • Mike Brown, Borough Manager

In the second half of the show we turn our attention to MEA’s Board Elections and the topic of energy.  Calling in for that discussion:

  • Connie Fredenberg, At Large Candidate for the MEA Board
  • Allie Sargent, Energy Coordinator with Susitna River Coalition

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700. 

Still curious?  Here are some handy links to connect you to the topics and organizations related to our Government themed edition of Su Valley Voice:  

Chase Community Council       website currently under construction

Website:  https://www.chasealaska.org/

Chair:  Dylan Cox, Chair   chasetrail45@gmail.com

Meetings:  Quarterly

Talkeetna Community Council 

Website: https://www.talkeetnacouncil.org/

Chair: Jon Korta, Chair   connect@talkeetnacouncil.org

Meetings:  1st Monday of the month, Talkeetna Public Library & Zoom

Voting Precinct: 30-600 Talkeetna Talkeetna Public Library 24645 S. Talkeetna Spur

Susitna Community Council        

Website:  https://www.susitnacc.org

Chair:  Ned Sparks info@susitnacc.org

Meetings:  1st Thursday of the month, 7pm @ the Upper Susitna Senior Center & Zoom

Voting Precinct: 30-595 Susitna Susitna Valley High School 42728 S. Parks Highway

Trapper Creek Community Council       

Website: https://trappercreekcouncil.org/

Chair: Jason Kresge trappercreek2010@gmail.com    

Meetings:  3rd Thursday of the month, 6:30pm @ Trapper Creek Community Park Building.   FB Live & Teleconference, 907-373-2663 Code 991090  (non local dial 907-622-2663)

Voting Precinct: 30-590 Trapper Creek Trapper Creek Elementary School 6742 E. Petersville Road

Willow Area Community Organization    

Website: https://www.waco-ak.org/

Chair: Tryge Erickson   waco_chair@waco-ak.org; admin@waco-ak.org 

Meetings:  1st Wednesday of the month, 7pm @ Willow Community Center.  Carnival Planning is 3rd Monday each month 

Voting Precinct: 30-605 Willow Willow Community Center 23557 W. Willow Community Center Circle

Matanuska Susitna Borough – Capital Improvement Program Capital Improvement Program (CIP) pg. 123 of Planning Commission Packet for October 20, 2025 meeting.

Mat Su Borough Community Councils

  • Trapper Creek – meets the third Thursday of the month, 6:30pm
  • Talkeetna – 1st Monday of the month, 7pm
  • Chase – meets quarterly
  • Susitna – 1st Thursday of the month, 7pm. (February,  March, May June, August, October, December)
  • Willow – 1st Wednesday of month, 7pm

Alaska Senate District O – Senator Mike Shower  

907-376-3370

Senator.Mike.Shower@akleg.gov

Alaska House District 30 – Representative Kevin McCabe 

907-376-2679

Representative.Kevin.McCabe@akleg.gov

Mat-Su Borough Mayor Edna DeVries

907-861-8682 

Edna.Devries@matsugov.us   

Mat Su District 7 – Assemblyman Ron Bernier

907-354-7877

ron.bernier@matsugov.us   

MSBSD  – School Board Member Lorie Colee, District 7

United States Congressional Switchboard

202-224-3121

Senator Lisa Murkowski 

907-373-6532

202-224-6665

email@murkowski.senate.gov

Senator Dan Sullivan 

907-357-9956

202-224-3004

senator_sullivan@sullivan.senate.gov

Representative Nick Begich

Email

907-921-6575

202-225-5765