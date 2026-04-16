Su Valley Voice:  Government & Civic Affairs Check-in 

It’s budget season for both the State and our Borough. Additionally, board of director elections are taking place for our electric co-op, Matanuska Electric Association – MEA. This year’s process is primarily happening online via electronic voting.

In this episode we first hear an update from the Talkeetna Community Council, then we welcome:

Mike Brown, Borough Manager

In the second half of the show we turn our attention to MEA’s Board Elections and the topic of energy. Calling in for that discussion:

Connie Fredenberg, At Large Candidate for the MEA Board

Allie Sargent, Energy Coordinator with Susitna River Coalition

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.

Still curious? Here are some handy links to connect you to the topics and organizations related to our Government themed edition of Su Valley Voice:

Chase Community Council website currently under construction

Website: https://www.chasealaska.org/

Chair: Dylan Cox, Chair chasetrail45@gmail.com

Meetings: Quarterly

Talkeetna Community Council

Website: https://www.talkeetnacouncil.org/

Chair: Jon Korta, Chair connect@talkeetnacouncil.org

Meetings: 1st Monday of the month, Talkeetna Public Library & Zoom

Voting Precinct: 30-600 Talkeetna Talkeetna Public Library 24645 S. Talkeetna Spur

Susitna Community Council

Website: https://www.susitnacc.org

Chair: Ned Sparks info@susitnacc.org

Meetings: 1st Thursday of the month, 7pm @ the Upper Susitna Senior Center & Zoom

Voting Precinct: 30-595 Susitna Susitna Valley High School 42728 S. Parks Highway

Trapper Creek Community Council

Website: https://trappercreekcouncil.org/

Chair: Jason Kresge trappercreek2010@gmail.com

Meetings: 3rd Thursday of the month, 6:30pm @ Trapper Creek Community Park Building. FB Live & Teleconference, 907-373-2663 Code 991090 (non local dial 907-622-2663)

Voting Precinct: 30-590 Trapper Creek Trapper Creek Elementary School 6742 E. Petersville Road

Willow Area Community Organization

Website: https://www.waco-ak.org/

Chair: Tryge Erickson waco_chair@waco-ak.org; admin@waco-ak.org

Meetings: 1st Wednesday of the month, 7pm @ Willow Community Center. Carnival Planning is 3rd Monday each month

Voting Precinct: 30-605 Willow Willow Community Center 23557 W. Willow Community Center Circle

Matanuska Susitna Borough – Capital Improvement Program Capital Improvement Program (CIP) pg. 123 of Planning Commission Packet for October 20, 2025 meeting.

–

Mat Su Borough Community Councils

Trapper Creek – meets the third Thursday of the month, 6:30pm

Talkeetna – 1st Monday of the month, 7pm

Chase – meets quarterly

Susitna – 1st Thursday of the month, 7pm. (February, March, May June, August, October, December)

Willow – 1st Wednesday of month, 7pm

Alaska Senate District O – Senator Mike Shower

907-376-3370

Senator.Mike.Shower@akleg.gov

Alaska House District 30 – Representative Kevin McCabe

907-376-2679

Representative.Kevin.McCabe@akleg.gov

Mat-Su Borough Mayor Edna DeVries

907-861-8682

Edna.Devries@matsugov.us

Mat Su District 7 – Assemblyman Ron Bernier

907-354-7877

ron.bernier@matsugov.us

MSBSD – School Board Member Lorie Colee, District 7

United States Congressional Switchboard

202-224-3121

Senator Lisa Murkowski

907-373-6532

202-224-6665

email@murkowski.senate.gov

Senator Dan Sullivan

907-357-9956

202-224-3004

senator_sullivan@sullivan.senate.gov

Representative Nick Begich

Email

907-921-6575

202-225-5765