Su Valley Voice:  Women’s Health

In this episode we featured Sunshine Community Health Center for their monthly check-in with KTNA listeners. Host Trisha Costello welcomed clinic providers into the studio to discuss the theme of Women’s Health. We also heard updates on clinic news and the voices of clinic staff answering questions related to the topic.

Guest in the studio:

Jenelle Johnson, Physician Assistant

Abbey Bradley, BSN, IBCLC Family Care Manager

Audio Contribution by Sunshine Clinic staff:

Allegany Twigg, Community Relations Assistant

Ronni Spaulding, Executive Assistant

Staff Voices… Gina, MacKenzie, Jennifer

Still curious? Here are some handy links to connect you to the topics and organizations related to this episode of Su Valley Voice: Sunshine Community Health Center Monthly Check-in & Women’s Health

Sunshine Community Health Center – 907-733-2273

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.