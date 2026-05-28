Su Valley Voice Youth Edition: Final Episode Ahead of Summer!

KTNA and Su Valley High School partnered during the second semester of the 2025-26 school year to create a Radio Journalism Club. The Club met weekly at the school for the purpose of producing a monthly Su Valley Voice: Youth Edition.

In this episode host and Club leader, Trisha Costello, invited the Club’s sole member and Su Valley High School staff into the studio to discuss the program. In studio guests:

Cas O’Dell, Su Valley High School incoming Junior and sole member of this past semester’s Radio Journalism Club

Cory O’Dell, Special Education Teacher at Su Valley High School

In addition to discussing the Club’s beginning and purpose, the episode featured student conducted interviews with:

Ben Knowles, Fire Chief for the Willow/Caswell Fire Department

Mr. Sickler – Su Valley High School Teacher and Athletics Director

Mr. Lanning – Su Valley High School Shop Teacher

If you are an area youth in middle to high school – either at Su Valley or as a homeschool student – and would like to participate in next year’s Radio Journalism Club, contact the station at info@ktna.org.

KTNA is grateful for the grant funding that made this happen. Thank you to the Jessica Stevens Community Foundation and its Youth Led Grant opportunity!



If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.



