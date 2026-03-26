In this episode host Trisha Costello invited the program directors of Denali Arts Council’s afterschool theatre program, Made for the Stage, to chat about the kids, the performance and what it takes for a community to create artistic opportunities for our youth.

In Studio Guests:

Katie Pankow, Director of Made for the Stage

Joel Stigliano, Director of Made for the Stage

Later in the show we heard interviews with both the local School Nurse and Su Valley High School’s Music and Civics teacher.

Robert Lusty, Su Valley High School Music and Civics Teacher

Romy Byrd, School Nurse for Su Valley, Talkeenta and Trapper Creek Elementary Schools

Part of the discussion touched on the current topic of school funding, impending cuts and the importance of investing in our children. Here is a list of recent KTNA news coverage and programming that addresses this topic:

KTNA News Story: Mat Su Board Responds to Funding Crisis

Big Cabbage Radio’s Valley Edition: Inside the School District. This interview features Superintendent Randi Trani and provides clear discussion on what is going on with the budget process, proposed school closures and other cuts, as well as what the School Board is hoping to get from the Borough Assembly as the Borough works toward passing its overall budget in early summer:

Still curious? Here are some handy links to connect you to the topics and organizations related to this episode of Su Valley Voice, Youth Edition: Made for the Stage!

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.