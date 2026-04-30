In this episode host Trisha Costello invited the interim president of the newly formed Su Valley High School Booster Club into the studio to discuss their fundraising efforts on behalf of school sports transportation needs. Later in the show there was a Teacher Spotlight interview and a call in from UAA’s Summer Engineering Academies program.

Our In-studio guest

Ian Tassie, Su Valley High School Booster Club interim president

Our Call-in Guest:

Jen Mikelson, UAA College of Engineering Director of K-12 Outreach and Director of Summer Engineering Academies

Our pre-recorded interviewees:

Jimmy Sickler, Su Valley Teacher and Athletics Director

Levi Lanning, Career & Technical Education Teacher

The following After School Radio Journalism Club student worked to produce this show:

Cas O’Dell, Su Valley High School Sophomore

Part of the discussion touched on the current topic of school funding, impending cuts and the importance of investing in our children. Here is a list of recent KTNA news coverage and programming that addresses this topic:

KTNA News Story: Booster Club Forms to Aid Travel Costs for Su Valley’s Student Athletes

KTNA News Story: Mat Su Board Responds to Funding Crisis

KTNA News Story: Su Valley Hot Rod Club

Still curious? Here are some handy links to connect you to the topics and organizations related to this episode of Su Valley Voice, Youth Edition: Su Valley High School Booster Club

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.