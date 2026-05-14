In this episode host Trisha Costello invited those involved with Talkeetna Sewer and Water utility to discuss operations, hear all about our winter freeze-up woes and learn about work being done on the system this summer and. In the second half of the show the focus was on the proposed water well relocation and establishment of a water storage tank.

Our In-studio guest

Amanda Fleming, Talkeetna Sewer & Water Supervisor

Ryan Sheldon, Talkeetna Sewer & Water Board Member

Andrea Larson, Talkeetna resident and business owner

Our call-in Guest

Chad Fry, Operations and Maintenance Division Manager

Still curious? Here are some handy links to connect you to the topics and organizations related to this episode of Su Valley Voice, Youth Edition: Talkeetna Sewer & Water

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.