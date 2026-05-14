In this episode host Trisha Costello invited those involved with Talkeetna Sewer and Water utility to discuss operations, hear all about our winter freeze-up woes and learn about work being done on the system this summer and. In the second half of the show the focus was on the proposed water well relocation and establishment of a water storage tank.
Our In-studio guest
- Amanda Fleming, Talkeetna Sewer & Water Supervisor
- Ryan Sheldon, Talkeetna Sewer & Water Board Member
- Andrea Larson, Talkeetna resident and business owner
Our call-in Guest
- Chad Fry, Operations and Maintenance Division Manager
Still curious? Here are some handy links to connect you to the topics and organizations related to this episode of Su Valley Voice, Youth Edition: Talkeetna Sewer & Water
- KTNA News Story: Land Request for new Water Well
- State of Alaska – Public Notice & Vicinity Map Well Relocation
- Public Comment Deadline: 4:30pm May 26
- KTNA News Story: Water Rates & Rules Updated
If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.